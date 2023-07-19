Fatimah: Sports associations should recruit more women including for coaching, management roles

KUCHING (July 19): Sports associations have been asked to hold more programmes targeted at women.

Minister for Women, Childhood and Community Wellbeing Development Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah said the participation of women in sports should go beyond being athletes.

“I think men still outnumber women as far as coaching is concerned. As such, sports bodies should groom more women to become coaches, trainers, and team managers.

“That’s a good development that I would like to see going forward,” she said during a courtesy call from the Kuching Division Bodybuilding Association (KDBBA) in Petra Jaya here yesterday.

The association was represented by secretary Philomena Dexclyn Siar.

Fatimah said despite being relatively new, KDBBA’s teamwork, commitment, and achievements were impressive.

“I remember your team’s courtesy call on me last year, barely a month after your registration with the PJS (Sports Commissioner’s Office), where your paperwork had stated the intention to include women athletes in your annual bodybuilding championship and also a course focusing on women.

“Earlier this month, I read the news about Mr Sarawak 2023, where you finally had a women’s bodybuilding category. Not only that, you also presented your activities report here, which stated KDDBA having conducted a personal coaching course with very high women’s participation and an all-female workout workshop in Sarikei.

“I’m very impressed by this, and it would be good if we’re able to engage KDBBA in our fitness-focused programmes. Well done to KDBBA, and keep up the great work,” she said.

Philomena said the association would highly welcome such collaboration, hailing it as a way to reciprocate the ministry’s solid support and assistance.

“When KDBBA started out last year, Dato Sri (Fatimah) was among the first to respond to our appeal for assistance, and we would forever be thankful for that.

“So this courtesy call is for us to present our report card to the ministry, to show that we have achieved what we had proposed before and we strive for more milestones going forward, making full use of the assistance made available to us,” she added.