Former national pole vault champion passes away

KOTA KINABALU (July 19): Sabah sports fraternity is in mourning after the passing of Aliudin Jumaat on Tuesday evening. He was 68.

The former national pole vault champion collapsed after training at the Likas Stadium.

Efforts were made to resuscitate him at the scene before he was rushed in an ambulance to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 9.20pm.

Youth and Sports Ministry permanent secretary Datuk Mansur Asun said Aliudin’s passing was a huge loss to Malaysia’s athletics, particularly Sabah.

“With deep sadness I, on behalf of minister Datuk Ellron Angin, assistant minister Datuk Fairuz Renddan, the Sabah Sports Council, Sabah Sports Board and Sabah Youth Council, want to extend our deepest condolences to the family members on the passing of Sabah and Malaysia veteran athlete Aliudin Jumaat.

“May the family left behind stay strong during this difficult and testing time,” Mansur texted yesterday.

Aliudin was a talented track and field athlete where he was a national champion and also a record holder in pole vault in the early 80s. He also excelled in the Decathlon event.

He stayed active after calling it a day, turning his focus to Masters (veteran) athletics to which he continued to enjoy great success.

Despite his many achievements in Masters meets, Aliudin was arguably best remembered for winning a silver medal in the Decathlon event at the World Masters Games in Turin, Italy in 2013.

Aliudin made the state and country proud again when he won another silver at the world stage, this time in the Men’s 60-64 years old 60m hurdles at the World Indoor Masters Athletics Championship in Daegu, South Korea in 2017.

A highly respected figure in the track and field circle, he was also a founding member of the Sabah Masters Athletics Association (SAMAS), which he went on to serve as president for 11 years and later appointed as advisor.

The track and field legend was laid to rest at the Tanah Perkuburan Kedayan Pantai Manis, Papar on Wednesday.