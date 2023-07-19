Four fishermen feared drowned after boats struck by strong waves off Miri

MIRI (July 19): Four fishermen are feared to have drowned, while two others managed to swim to safety, after their boats capsized here this afternoon.

The Civil Defence Force (APM) Miri in a statement this evening said the six men were on board two boats when they were struck by strong waves.

“There were three people in each boat heading towards Kampung Siwak in Bakam when strong waves caused the two boats to capsize.

“The first boat capsized off Esplanade beach in Bakam, resulting in one man, Masni Jawa, going missing. The other two on board with him, Mohd Firdaus Mustaqim Roly, 35, and Mohammad Azrul Abdullah, 20, were safe,” it said.

It is understood that the two survivors were rescued by other fishermen about 8.6 nautical miles off Kuala Bakam.

APM said the second boat was reported to have capsized near Marina jetty.

All three people on board, identified as Zaidi Nawi, Anuar Amin and Junaidi Nyamin, are missing.

“A joint search-and-rescue (SAR) operation by various agencies was mounted following the incident,” it said, adding all four missing men have yet to be found as of 6.20pm.

APM said the SAR was postponed due to darkness and will resume tomorrow morning.