Keningau rubber tapper dies of suspected snake bite

KENINGAU (July 19): A rubber tapper was found dead in a farm after he was believed to have been beaten by a poisonous snake at Kampung Bunang Ulu Sook, here last week.

Keningau police chief Deputy Superintendent Nor Rafidah Kasim said the 36-year-old victim was found unconscious by villagers around 8am on July 13.

Investigation at the scene did not find any criminal elements but upon examination, found puncture wounds on the victim’s body, which is consistent with an animal or reptile bite which is believed to be poisonous, she said.

Police investigation revealed that the victim had gone to the farm to tap rubber and cut grass, a day before his body was discovered.

Nor Rafidah said the body was taken to the Keningau hospital for a postmortem and the case is being investigated as sudden death.