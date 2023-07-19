Kho’s admission that Batu Kawa received less devt fund insult to Dr Sim, says Chong

KUCHING (July 19): SUPP Women chief Kho Teck Wan’s open admission that the development allocation for Batu Kawa constituency is lesser when compared to other state constituencies is a slap in the face of her boss, SUPP president Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian, said Chong Chieng Jen.

The DAP Sarawak chairman said Kho had argued that 70 per cent of Sarawak’s development funds would go to rural development and therefore, is “acceptable for Batu Kawa to get the below-par development fund”.

“If Kho had done some research, she would have found out that in Sarawak, out of the 82 state constituencies, more than 70 per cent of the constituencies are in rural areas.

“Therefore, when the Sarawak government announced that 70 per cent of the development fund is for rural areas, it merely means that these rural constituencies will receive the average development allocation, unlike Batu Kawa which is getting less than 50 per cent of the average development allocation,” he said in a statement.

The Padungan assemblyman said Kota Sentosa constituency, where he was the elected representative for 15 years, in the last six years saw the development of three new flyovers which cost around RM300 million.

“Batu Kawa, which is under Dr Sim, does not even have a flyover project to resolve its traffic jam problems,” he said.

He said Dr Sim, who is Deputy Premier and Public Health, Housing and Local Government Minister, had previously claimed that he had managed to obtain a development allocation of RM360 million for Batu Kawa from 2016 to 2021.

“However, he did not disclose the fact that over the same period of time, the Sarawak government had approved a total development allocation of RM39.609 billion and coupled with the average annual development allocation of RM4.3 billion given by the federal government, the total development allocation for Sarawak during that six-year period was RM65.4 billion.

“Of this RM65.4 billion, Dr Sim’s claim of RM360 million merely constitutes 0.55 per cent of the total development allocations.

“If one were to divide this total of RM65.4 billion by 82 state constituencies, the average development allocation for a state constituency during the six-year period should be RM797 million,” he said.

He believed that the RM360 million Dr Sim received during that period was less than 50 per cent of the average.

“Batu Kawa under (Dr) Sim was, in fact, short-changed in terms of development allocation,” he added.

Chong said as Deputy Premier, Dr Sim has all the information on the development allocation for the respective state constituencies in Sarawak.

“To avoid any unnecessary argument and speculation, he is most welcomed to disclose to all Sarawakians the development fund that each and every state constituency received for the past six years,” he said.

He also said that another important factor to consider was the manner in which these allocations were used and which project should be prioritised.

“For instance, Batu Kawa under Dr Sim got an average annual development fund of RM60 million, but a flag pole project constructed for the state government alone costs RM30 million, which is half the annual allocation for the whole of Batu Kawa constituency.

“As for the RM360 million allocation for Batu Kawa, whether it should be prioritised to resolve the everyday traffic jam problems or to do beautification works for leisure, that is a matter of priority and choice. Obviously, Dr Sim prioritised the latter,” he remarked.

Kho in a statement yesterday found Chong’s previous criticism on the low allocation to Batu Kawa to be amusing, noting that the seasoned politician had used the equal distribution formula to justify that Batu Kawa was unfairly treated with the small allocated budget by both the state and federal governments.

The political secretary to the Premier said 70 per cent of the Sarawak Budget is and will continue to be used to develop rural areas, which needed the extra development budget to catch up with urban areas.

“In Sarawak, development funds are allocated for each constituency. However, based on different needs and urgency, some areas will be allocated more to ensure we can achieve the greater goal of equal and better quality of living for all,” she said.

She also said that allocation of budget is “never a simple divisional mathematics” and Chong’s argument that budget allocation should be equally distributed was another attempt by DAP to mislead the public.