Kuching’s Archbishop Simon Poh elected as Catholic Bishops Conference of Malaysia’s new president

KUCHING (July 19): Kuching Roman Catholic Archbishop Simon Poh was recently elected as the new president of Catholic Bishops Conference of Malaysia (CBCM).

According to Herald Malaysia Online, Poh was elected to the post during the 112th Plenary Assembly of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of Malaysia-Singapore-Brunei (CBCMSB).

The position was previously held by Kuala Lumpur Archbishop Julian Leow.

Leow is now the new president of the CBCMSB succeeding cardinal-elect Sebastian Francis.

Their election was the highlight of the 112th Plenary Assembly of the CBCMSB, where bishops gathered at Majodi Centre in Johor from July 9 to 14, working on a variety of subjects and making decisions that will bear an impact on all local churches in the coming years.

It was also reported by Herald Malaysia Online that Cardinal William Goh of Singapore was re-elected as the conference’s vice president.

Archbishop Wojciech Zaluski, the Apostolic Nuncio to Malaysia and Timur Leste and Apostolic Delegate to Brunei Darussalam, was also present at the plenary assembly. He met and addressed the bishops on a wide range of topics.

The bishops at the conference also congratulated Rt Rev Sebastian Francis on his elevation to cardinal in the coming consistory in September. He will be the fourth cardinal from the region.

Meanwhile, Poh in his message following the election said the Catholic Church in Malaysia strives to build a Malaysia that upholds the rights and liberty of all citizens through collaboration with people of goodwill, regardless of faith.

He said the Catholic Church in Malaysia acknowledges the challenges faced by everyone in these times of hardship.

“Our ambition is to foster unity, preserve democracy, promote justice and equitable prosperity, embrace cultural diversity, and embrace progress through science and technology.

“As Catholic Bishops, we are committed to working for peace, harmony, and addressing the current climate crisis, exercising our spiritual and moral leadership for the common good of all Malaysians,” he said.