Looking Back: Exploits of Sarawak’s first Iron Lady

KUCHING (July 19): Throwers regularly deliver the bulk of Sarawak’s gold medals at the national or national schools athletics championships.

There is a proud history behind the state’s prowess in the shot put, discus, hammer and javelin. Looking back at the last 60 years, however, no event has witnessed a more continuous line of top Sarawak throwers than in the women’s javelin.

The current national champion is Ng Jing Xuan from Miri, with a personal best (PB) of 44.58m, who represented Malaysia at the 2023 SEA Games. Ng was preceded by Sibu’s Wong Nie Nie (PB: 45.39m) who dominated in the 2010s. Wong herself succeeded Ho Sin Hui (PB: 44.98m), Syuryani Sikembar (PB: 42.82m) and Lee Yen Foon (PB: 41.33m). The five are in Malaysia’s all-time top 10 list for the furthest distance. Further back, there was Yong Lee Lian (PB: 41.14m) who was dominant during the 1970s.

But it all started with Sarawak’s first Iron Lady. It was exactly 60 years ago when Vivien Ee burst onto the scene. In July 1963 the 15 year-old from St Mary’s School in Kuching won her first state title with a new Sarawak record of 84ft 10in. It kicked off her reign as the undisputed state champion till she retired in 1968. Lest we forget, the sporting landscape then was a far cry from what it is today.

No school in the 1960s was equipped with implements like the javelin. After Vivien’s prowess was spotted in her school sports day she received strong support from state athletics officials. Among them was a senior official Ee Ghim Yam who happened to be her father. The schoolgirl recalls that state coaches like Joseph Lee encouraged her to train almost daily at the Jubilee Ground.

Vivien broke new ground every passing year. Old record books showed that she was the first female in Borneo to throw the javelin over the 100 feet barrier. She achieved it in 1964 though she could not remember at which meet it took place. In the same year she won her first gold medal at the Borneo Games held in Seria, Brunei. By 1965 the Form Five student had emerged as the national champion competing against the best in the country.

Vivien stood at 1.60m (5ft 3in) and could be described as rather slim compared to today’s champion throwers. She recalled that the training and coaching she received in those days was “mostly on technique.”

“I had never trained (on) weights,” she told The Borneo Post.

“I guess I had a natural feel for it,” was how she summed up her special gift when she picked up the javelin.

That special talent was quite enough for her to become the national record holder and called up for the national team. The 1967 Southeast Asia Peninsular Games (SEAP) Games was held in Thailand. After a 1-month training stint in Kuala Lumpur (the first and only intensive centralized training she ever benefitted from) the Upper Six student flew to Bangkok to represent Malaysia.

She threw her life-time best of 120ft 3in (36.66m) which simultaneously shattered the Sarawak, Borneo and Malaysian records. It was also good enough for third place.

“My most memorable experience was standing at the podium receiving my bronze medal from the King of Thailand!” she exclaimed.

It was a fitting climax in a short athletics career as she retired from the sport the following year.

When asked if she has any regrets her response is a resounding “no”. “The only regret perhaps” was that she had lost that coveted SEAP Games medal! But let the record show that 19 year-old Vivien Ee was the first thrower from Sarawak and Sabah, male or female, to win a medal in the SEAP Games. That is a fact that can never be lost from the pages of history.