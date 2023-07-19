Maal Hijrah: Agong tells people to steer clear of envy, slander

KUALA LUMPUR (July 19): Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah today advised the people to avoid harbouring envy or committing slander.

His Majesty said the people should not be narrow-minded or have a negative mindset as such attitude and behaviour would not benefit the race and country.

“I want to call on all the people to be united in forming a society that is courteous, harmonious, trustworthy, honest and strong in order to achieve success,” Al-Sultan Abdullah said at the national-level 1445H/2023 Maal Hijrah celebration at the World Trade Centre Kuala Lumpur (WTCKL) here.

Also present was Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah. — Bernama

MORE TO COME