Maal Hijrah: PM hopes all parties renew determination for ummah solidarity

Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim (right) and Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi arrive at the at the national-level 1445H/2023 Maal Hijrah celebration at the World Trade Centre Kuala Lumpur here today. – Bernama photo

KUALA LUMPUR (July 19): Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim expressed hope that the arrival of the new year of the Islamic calendar will renew the resolution and determination of all parties to further strengthen the solidarity of the people in improving reform efforts for the sake of the nation.

He said this in a Facebook post today.

Anwar also expressed his gratitude to the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah for gracing the national-level 1445H/2023 Maal Hijrah celebration at the World Trade Centre Kuala Lumpur (WTCKL) here.

Earlier, Anwar, accompanied by his wife Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail attended the same event at WTCKL. – Bernama

