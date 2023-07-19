Malaysia has world’s 11th most powerful passport with access to 180 countries; Singapore top rank

KUALA LUMPUR (July 19): Malaysia has inched its way back up in a global ranking of passports this year, based on the number of countries to which it has visa-free access.

In the latest Henley Passport Index which looks at 199 different passports, Malaysia’s passport went up from the 13th ranking in 2021 and 2022, to the 11th spot in 2023.

The Malaysian passport is able to provide visa-free access to 180 out of 227 different travel destinations.

Singapore ranks number one in the world this year with its passport giving visa-free access to 192 countries.

In comparison, the other Southeast Asian passports are distant with the closest being Brunei in 20th spot followed by Thailand (64th), Indonesia (69th), the Philippines (74th), Cambodia and Vietnam (both at 82nd), Laos (87th), and Myanmar (89th).

Malay Mail’s checks of historical data showed that Malaysia’s rankings in the global passport index has fluctuated over the years.

Although its global rankings within the last six years have not reached its previous peaks of 8th spot (2014) and 9th spot (2013 and 2006), the number of countries that a Malaysian passport can access visa-free is far higher now (between 177 and 180 countries from 2018 to 2023) as compared to the past (120 in 2006, 145 in 2008, between 151 and166 countries from 2010 to 2017). — Malay Mail