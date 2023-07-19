Man who vandalised ATMs, car in Limbang sentenced to eight months’ jail

LIMBANG (July 19): A man who vandalised three automated teller machines (ATMs) and a car here was sentenced Tuesday to eight months in jail.

In disclosing this, Limbang police chief Supt Parum Niot said the 42-year-old local pleaded guilty in a magistrates’ court to four charges of mischief.

“Magistrate Shafiza Abdul Razak Tready convicted the man on his own guilty plea and sentenced him to eight months’ jail for each charge,” he said in a statement today.

According to Parum, police received two police reports on July 9 about a man who damaged the screens of three ATMS at two banks in the town here.

He said the suspect was arrested the following day and also found to have been involved in vandalising a car by smashing its windows.