Mixed reactions from Kuching workshop operators on govt’s requirement to list mechanics’ names, qualifications

KUCHING (July 19): The decision by the federal government requiring vehicle-repair workshops to display a list of the names and qualifications of their mechanics has received mixed reactions from local operators.

Those interviewed by The Borneo Post questioned the practicality of the new requirement, which was announced July 16 by Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Minister Datuk Seri Salahuddin Ayub.

The minister in a statement said the condition was one of several improvements contained in the Consumer Protection (Workshops Information Disclosure) (Amendment) Regulations 2022 that took effect nationwide on July 1.

Benny Chin, who operates several workshops here, said it would be difficult for him to list down the names of his mechanics due to the ‘unstable’ nature of their employment.

He said he has had some mechanics who quit after only two to three months of working.

“If you’re talking about ‘fixed’ mechanics, then I can write their names down. But usually the mechanics are always changing (employers) – only work for two to three months then they quit.

“So it would be difficult to always have to update the list as required by the government,” he said when met at one of his workshops in Batu Kawa.

In terms of his mechanics’ qualifications, Chin said many of them – himself included – were self-taught with years of hands-on working experience.

“We don’t possess any kind of relevant certificates.”

For those with the necessary qualifications, he said he assesses them in terms of how they work, as well as their attitude and willingness to learn.

“If you’re talking about those with qualifications or the relevant certificates, there are so many of them; they understand the theory but, at most times, they do not know the practical side of it.

“For me, getting the certificate or qualification needed is secondary. The most important thing is their work attitude.

“If the person is willing to learn and they don’t fool around at work, they can be great mechanics – on the other hand, if they do have the qualification but they have poor work attitude, then having the qualification would be useless,” he added.

Sharing Chin’s sentiment was Muhd Bakhtiar Suhaili who operates a workshop at Mile 3.

He lamented that it would be impractical to list down the names of the mechanics at his premises.

Like Chin, Muhd Bakhtiar said he and most of the workers are self-taught mechanics, who learned how to repair vehicles out of passion and interest in automobiles.

“It would be difficult for us to obtain the necessary qualifications as some of us cannot afford to do so. Moreover, most of us here started from scratch – what started as just a hobby developed into a keen interest and, eventually, the setting up this business.

“Since I am the mechanic as well as the manager of this business, it would also be difficult for me to leave my workshop to attend a course to obtain a qualification certificate.

“I have to be the mechanic, manage the shop and guide my workers,” said Muhd Bakhtiar, who graduated in hotel management but chose to pursue his deep passion and interest in automotives by setting up his own workshop.

Another workshop operator, Samarahan-based Jonathan Dee Clement, views the new requirements imposed by the federal government as a non-issue.

He said the only problem he foresees is how to determine whether a mechanic is ‘qualified’ or not.

“Will it be based on their qualification certificate, or their experience? Those with the certificates do learn the theory, but they may not know the practical side of it.”

Jonathan is firm in his belief that mechanics without paper qualifications but with years of experience are more ‘valuable’.

“Even those who have the qualifications will need to learn from those who have the experience.

“If this thing is implemented full-force, for me, it is irrelevant, but it would be very difficult to send a very experienced mechanic to attend a course and study for their qualifications.

“Mind you, these people are in their 40s or even in their 50s. Even though they don’t have the required qualifications, this does not mean that they cannot do the job.”