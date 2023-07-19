Necessary to build road on left side of Rajang River to Kapit, says Nanta

KAPIT (July 19): The government has proposed to build a road from Nanga Semaran to Kapit to connect people on the left side of the Rajang River to Kapit Town.

Works Minister Dato Sri Alexander Nanta Linggi said the proposed road will connect Nanga Semaram, Kanowit to Nanga Beguang, Song and Nanga Tulie to Kapit Town – areas which had been bypassed by the 88km Jalan Kanowit-Song-Kapit on the right side of Rajang River.

Besides providing road connectivity to Kapit, Nanta believes the proposed road will open up land on the left side of the Rajang River for commercial agriculture to uplift the socio-economy of the residents.

The completed Sibu-Kanowit-Song-Kapit road has indirectly affected water transportation as express boat service has come to a halt due to lack of passengers, leaving people on the left side of Rajang River from Semaram right up to Kapit with no means to travel to the outside world, he explained.

“That’s why when I got treatment for my knee at the Kuala Lumpur Hospital, I asked the Deputy Secretary General (Policy and Development) of the Ministry of Works, Datuk Zahrul Hakim Abdullah, to visit Song-Kapit by speed boat. This is to enable him to see the left side of Rajang River where there is no road,” he said, adding that it is vital that the proposed road be built as planned.

The Member of Parliament for Kapit said this when officiating the 26th edition of the Baleh-Kapit Raft Safari at Lucy Nanga Lanang House, Sungai Tekalit Katibas, Song recently.