Orang Ulu costume contest among highlights for association’s dinner in Miri tomorrow

MIRI (July 19): The Persatuan Wanita Orang Ulu Miri (PWOUM) is hosting an Orang Ulu costume competition at a special dinner at Eastwood Valley Golf and Country Club here tomorrow.

According to PWOUM chairlady Kijan Toynbee, the dinner is held to commemorate Sarawak’s 60th independence and is to be officiated by Deputy Minister of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts, Dato Sebastian Ting.

“We want to provide an opportunity for our members to come and celebrate Sarawak Independence Day together to show appreciation for the peace, harmony and unity enjoyed by the people of all races and religions in Sarawak throughout the decades.

“As Sarawakians, we are blessed to be able to enjoy peace and unity within our multiracial, multicultural as well as multireligious community,” she said.

The evening will be a night full of culture as there will also be cultural performances from the many ethnics of the Orang Ulu community, she added.

On the Orang Ulu costume competition, Kijan said a total of seven PWOUM members have confirmed their participation in the event.

The guests are encouraged to follow the event’s dress code – Kebaya Nyonya or Batik, to stand a chance to win the Best Dress title which offers attractive prizes.