Petanque: Ilya may be down but she’s never out

KUCHING (July 19): Sharifah Ilya Adreyana Wan Deros is the type of athlete that any coach and sports association would want in their team.

The 14-year-old Form Two student of SMK Kai Chung, who represented Bintangor in the Sukma Grand Final Selection at the Sarawak Petanque Centre in Santubong on Monday, showed true grit and determination to secure a place in the Sukma Long List squad of 15 boys and 15 girls.

Competing with a broken right arm, Ilya collected 30.30 points to finish as the 15th qualifier out of the 37 girls taking part in the selection trial organised by the Sarawak State Sports Council, Sarawak Sports Corporation and Sarawak State Boules Sports Association.

Ilya happens to be the daughter of SSC Centre of Excellence coach Wan Deros Wan Badhli. Her elder sister Danialmalyana scored 54.17 points to be ranked as the third best qualifier.

Ilya is from SSC Centre of Development while Danialmalyana is from SSC Centre of Excellence.

Ilya’s performance caught the eye of Dato Wan Abdillah Edruce Wan Abdul Rahman who remarked that the state petanque team could do with more players like her.

“I am really impressed with Ilya. She is only 14 and yet she competed with a broken arm in her determination to get into the team. That is the kind of fighting spirit and determination, never-say-die attitude that l want in our team.

“I can see great potential in her and she can go far if she continues to train hard,” said the Sarawak State Boules Association president.

“However, l want to remind those who have been selected not to be complacent. They should instead continue to train hard to secure their rightful place in the final team that will be decided in either December this year or January next year,” he warned and added that those selected may be dropped if their performance declines while others (not selected so far) who improve may take over their places.

The association has planned for a centralised training stint to start next month. The players will also be sent to compete in a few local, national and overseas tournaments for exposure.

“We want to start preparing early and at least one year of preparation to stand a better chance of winning medals,” Wan Abdillah Edruce explained.

A total of 81 players (25 from Northern Zone, 29 from Central Zone, 27 from Southern Zone) took part in the three-day event.

Petanque, included as one of the optional sports, offers 13 gold medals in next year’s Sukma to be hosted by Sarawak.

The current long list of selected male players include Aniq Ashraf Mohamad Hafizul, Muhd Nur Mirza Zawir Abdul Hamid, Mohamad Nur Akmal Abdul Rahman, Ahmad Eiqhbal Haiqal Ezlan and Syahrull Hazlami Sahab from Kuching, Akhtar Shauqi Aini Mohd Dom and Farid Amirul Muhamad from Samarahan, Abang Muhammad Muizzudin Abang Misbahhuddin of Saratok, Abang Danial Hakim Bunsu, Abdul Harith Oris, Mohd Syahfiroul Mohd Ikhwan and Mohd Nadzmi Melek of Bintangor, Mohammad Shahfizzan Raya and Alif Zayd Zen of Bintulu and Muhammad Aiman Hazwan Abdul Kadir of Kabong.

The selected female players are Dyg Nurulnuha Fasihah Abg Mishbahhuddin (Saratok), Ain Afzan Aisyah Ezlan, Nur Durratul Sahira Yazit, Nur Durratul Faiqah Yazit, Fatin Rafaina Abdul Rahman, Puteri Iwana Abdul Rahman, Syahzanani Zahirah Razali and Nuralia Maisarah Mustapa (Kuching), Sharifah Daniamalyana Wan Deros and Nur Fazdlynna Jaapar (Sarikei), Nur Hidayah Osman (Bintulu), Fadzlin Ashiqin Radzuan (Sri Aman), Nur Izzah Fatini Yusuf Abdullah (Saratok) and Joanne Ling Zhi Zhen (Sibu).

The selection of players from each zone started in early June in the Northern Zone, Central Zone and Southern Zone and the selection format used was singles games (20 per cent), singles/doubles shooting (45 per cent) and points (35 per cent).

Among those present at the trial were MSNS deputy director Jubali Suhaili, Bintulu Division Boules Sports Association president Ismawi Bujang and MSNS sports development officer Zaiton Muhamad.