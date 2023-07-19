Premier among nearly 2,000 faithful attending Sarawak-level special prayers

KUCHING (July 19): Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg attended state-level prayers to observe the end of 1444 Hijri and beginning of 1445 Hijri at the Sarawak State Mosque yesterday with nearly 2,000 Muslims.

Among others present were State Legislative Assembly (DUN) Speaker Tan Sri Datuk Amar Mohammad Asfia Awang Nasar, Utility and Telecommunication Minister Datuk Julaihi Narawi, Deputy Minister for Utility and Telecommunication Datuk Dr Abdul Rahman Junaidi, and Deputy Minister for Energy and Environmental Sustainability Sarawak Dr Hazland Abang Hipni.

Sarawak State Mufti Datu Kipli Yassin, Sarawak Islamic Council president Datuk Misnu Taha, Sarawak Baitulmal Fund general manager Datu Abang Mohd Shibli Mohd Nailie, and former Tanjong Datu assemblywoman Datuk Amar Puan Sri Jamilah Anu were present as well.

“Immediately after the arrival of distinguished guests, the ceremony began with the End of the Year 1444 Hijri Prayer and the Fardhu Maghrib Congregational Prayer,” said a report from the Sarawak Public Communications Unit (Ukas).

Ukas said the ceremony continued with the recitation of the Early Prayers for the Year 1445 Hijri followed by the recitation of yasin, and a prayer of thanksgiving led by the Sarawak grand imam Datuk Mustapha Kamal Ahmad Fauzi.

The ceremony continued with the Maal Hijrah tazkirah (sermon) titled ‘Sarawak Maju Makmur’ by Islamic Development Department (Jakim) officer Iszam Padil.

After the congregational Fardhu Isya’ Prayer, the ceremony ended with a congregational dinner with prominent Muslim dignitaries.