Premier confirms Sarawak to get back Kuching’s iconic General Post Office building

KUCHING (July 19): The General Post Office building at Jalan Tun Abang Haji Openg here will be returned to the state government, Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg confirmed.

He revealed that the post office is among the buildings included in the list of 52 plots of land the federal government has agreed to return to Sarawak.

“Indeed, we want to take back the post office because it is an iconic and historical heritage building and this will be returned (to Sarawak),” he told reporters at the ‘Majlis Perhimpunan Maal Hijrah Peringkat Sarawak’ at Dewan Kompleks Islam Sarawak here today.

Abang Johari said the state government has conducted a meeting with the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63) technical committee and the plots of land currently under federal control were among the matters raised during the discussion.

“These lands have not been developed by the federal government for some reason, so we have requested for them to be handed back to Sarawak.

“And when the federal government took the land they paid a premium, and we will give them (premium) back according to the amount at that time,” he added.

Yesterday, Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof announced the federal government has agreed to return 55 plots of land to Sarawak and Sabah as part of the Unity Government’s pledge to realise key negotiation points of the MA63.

He said Putrajaya has approved the return of 52 plots of land to Sarawak and three to Sabah.