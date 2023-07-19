Sandakan holds untapped potential for sustainable community-based tourism, says Joniston

KOTA KINABALU (July 19): Sandakan has immense potential to harness the strength of its local communities to create sustainable tourism opportunities, said Sabah Tourism Board chairman (STB) Datuk Joniston Bangkuai.

During a meeting with Sandakan MP Vivian Wong and Sandakan Tourism Association president Teo Chee Kim at the STB office, Joniston highlighted the importance of empowering village folk and diversifying tourism offerings beyond nature and wildlife tourism.

The meeting on Tuesday, attended by STB deputy chief executive officer Julinus Jimit, provided an opportunity for Wong to seek advice from Joniston, who also serves as the state Assistant Tourism, Culture, and Environment Minister, on attracting more tourists to Sandakan.

She also highlighted Pulau Tanjung Aru as a potential island to be transformed into a new attraction and briefed the Assistant Minister on initiatives she has undertaken to help empower the islanders.

Joniston emphasised the potential for community-based tourism development in Sandakan, stressing Pulau Tanjung Aru, with its pristine beaches and close proximity to historical sites, could serve as a pilot project for community-based tourism in the district.

He said this initiative would diversify the region’s tourism products and offer visitors a wider range of experiences.

He further amplified the importance of the STB’s involvement in initiating engagement between successful community-based tourism operators and Sandakan villagers.

“Community-based tourism has proven to be a successful model in Sabah and various parts of the world for promoting rural areas, empowering local communities and preserving cultural heritage while offering unique experiences to tourists.

“Sabah Tourism Board plays a crucial role in connecting the dots and facilitating partnerships. By fostering collaboration and knowledge-sharing, we can create a supportive environment for developing community-based tourism ventures in Sandakan,” he said.