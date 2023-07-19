Sarawak Energy contributes new chairs for SK Lepong Baleh pupils

KAPIT (July 19): SK Lepong Baleh yesterday received a contribution of 50 plastic chairs from Sarawak Energy Berhad for the use of its pupils.

The chairs were handed over by Sarawak Energy community wellbeing and development senior manager Douglas Pungga to headmaster Unsang Jelaini, in a simple ceremony at the primary school.

“The school’s parent-teacher association had written to us requesting for the chairs to replace damaged ones in the classrooms.

“The contribution is part of Sarawak Energy’s corporate social responsibility (CSR) to help in the development of the children by providing a conducive teaching and learning environment,” said Douglas.

He added that the utility company’s previous CSR included projects at SMK Kapit 2, SK Rantau Panjai, SK Nanga Antaroh, SK Mujong Tengah, SK Nanga Oyan, SK Lubok Mawang and SK Sungai Amang.

Unsang in his brief address thanked Sarawak Energy for the contribution.

He said after years of wear and tear, many chairs and desks in the school’s classrooms were either damaged or in poor condition, and needed to be replaced.

SK Lepong Baleh, he informed, has 12 classes, 21 teachers and 277 pupils.