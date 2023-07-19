Sibu MP Service Centre opens application for STPM 2022 students’ incentives

SIBU (July 19): Applications for Sibu MP Oscar Ling Service Centre’s study incentives for Sijil Tinggi Pelajaran Malaysia (STPM) 2022 outstanding students are now open till July 31.

To qualify, STPM 2022 graduates must obtain at least CGPA 3.3 (Cumulative Grade Point Average) and are voters registered under P212 Sibu parliamentary constituency.

The eligibility of the application is based on the residential address on the applicant’s MyKad, said Ling in a statement today.

STPM 2022 graduates who wish to apply for the award of academic excellence must also bring along their result slip to the Democratic Action Party (DAP) headquarters at No.67, 1st floor, Rejang Park here for verification purposes.