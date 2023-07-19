Sri Aman firefighters putting out car fire discover body inside

KUCHING (July 19): Firefighters tasked with putting out a car fire in Kampung Nanga San, Jalan Sri Aman-Lubok around 10am today made the gruesome discovery of a body inside the vehicle.

In a statement, the Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) said the body was found in the front passenger seat.

The firefighters from the Sri Aman fire station managed to extinguish the fire with water sourced from their fire truck.

The vehicle was almost completely destroyed by the blaze.

The police have been contacted for more information.