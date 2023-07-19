Unclaimed remains of late Ani given dignified send-off during cremation

MIRI (July 19): The unclaimed remains of the late Ani at Miri Hospital mortuary was cremated at the cematorium of Persatuan Ghee Sam Riam yesterday after prayers were performed, said Miri City Caring Society (MCCS) in a statement.

The cremation arranged by the association in collaboration with Ah Min Funeral Parlour and caring friends of the Anglican Church in a simple funeral for the deceased, who has identified herself thrice as a Christian to Malaysian authorities.

Rev Augustine Saidin of the Urban Ministry Emmanuel Unit (UMEU) of St Columba’s Parish performed the cremation rites and prayers for the deceased to accord her a dignified final send-off.

“A proper casket was prepared for the deceased while the final prayers and cremation were witnessed by Immigration Department officers,” the statement said.

Ani’s funeral was carried out as no next-of-kin or anyone who knew her had stepped forward to claim the body despite the final appeal by MCCS last week following earlier unsuccessful efforts by the authorities.

Ah Min Funeral Parlour sponsored the casket, urn, columbarium placement slot, and arrangements for the funeral of the late Ani.

“Her ashes will be placed in an urn and kept in the columbarium in Riam, and we are grateful to Ah Min Funeral Parlour and EMEU for helping to bring to an end the late Ani’s earthly journey, despite not knowing her,” said MCCS.

The association said the caring spirit in Miri is manifested in the heart-warming sponsorship and efforts of netizens and social and mainstream media outlets in helping to spread the appeal to track down her family and resolve the issue of her body being left unclaimed for a long time.

Following permission from the police to release the body, MCCS arranged for the funeral and cremation at Riam Crematorium at about 10am, witnessed by MCCS chairman Karambir Singh, secretary Philip Kiew, as well as Health Department personnel and Immigration Department officers from Bekenu detention depot.

Ani died of an illness on June 8 this year at Bekenu Immigation detention centre where she was detained on suspicion of being an illegal immigrant from Indonesia.

While alive, she had told authorities that she was 17 years old and a Christian from Kalimantan, but an Indonesian Consulate check with its biometric system and cross checks with the local authorities failed to verify her claims to prove that she was an Indonesian national.

Prior to the cremation, the association appealed to Ani’s next of kin in the social and mainstream media to contact either the association or Miri Hospital but there was still no response as of Sunday.

MCCS is a non-profit charitable organisation incepted in 2009 and welcomes the public to donate to its cause and charitable welfare activities to help the less fortunate and needy in Miri.

The association has previously been involved in resolving cases of unclaimed bodies at Miri hospital, including that of a baby kept at the mortuary for a year and four months in 2015, and most recently last September the body of a 45-year-old Sarawakian man.