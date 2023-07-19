UPM Bintulu group conducts further research on blue carbon in Malaysia

BINTULU (July 19): The ‘Blue Carbon and Mangroves’ research group was established in Universiti Putra Malaysia Bintulu Campus (UPMKB) to do further research on blue carbon in Malaysia.

The research group is led by senior lecturer Dr Waseem Razzaq Khan from the Faculty of Agricultural and Forestry Sciences of UPMKB and the group comprises local and international experts.

“There are approximately 80 mangrove species in the world, each species has its own biological peculiarity and each ecosystem lives within its unique socio economic-political setting.

“Protection and restoration of mangrove can benefit from the involvement of local researchers, so that high quality blue carbon credits can be produced that benefits the investors, the local communities and the planet,” said Dr Waseem.

He shared some information on the importance of blue carbon with The Borneo Post.

Dr Waseem said the ‘carbon rainbow’ is an illustration of carbon emission and sequestration defined by scientists for the communication of carbon cycle and its impact on climate change.

Black, grey, brown and red carbons are sources that release greenhouse gasses (carbon dioxide, methane) into the atmosphere, resulting in global warming and climate change.

Purple, green, teal and blue carbons are sinks that store carbon in other molecular forms that do not cause greenhouse effect to the planet.

“Purple carbon is carbon captured with technologies, green carbon refers to the carbon stored as biomass by terrestrial plants, teal carbon means carbon stored in freshwater and non-tidal wetland environments and blue carbon deals with the carbon sequestered by marine plant and coastal ecosystems,” he explained.

According to him, carbon sinks are important in climate change mitigation. As population grows and human beings consume more, burn more fossil fuels for transportation, greenhouse gas will accumulate in the atmosphere if not because of carbon sinks.

“Blue carbon is an effective nature-based carbon sink. Three key ecosystems, namely mangroves, salt marshes and sea grasses, come under the umbrella of blue carbon.

“The stored carbon in coastal ecosystems is ten times higher than that in terrestrial ecosystems.

“For mangroves, a large portion of carbon is stored below ground in the form of sediments due to the low rate of decomposition in the water-logged, oxygen deprived environment.

“The complex and extensive root system of mangrove forests slows down coastal erosion and prevents flooding from storm surge,” he added.

He pointed out that these ecosystems actively support coastal and marine wildlife, which contribute to livelihood for the local communities.

However, Dr Waseem said protection of mangrove ecosystems often involves high costs.

He said stakeholders such as the government, landowners and logging concessionaires need to be compensated for stopping or reducing harvest of wood from mangrove forests.

Moreover, since communities depend on it for livelihood, he said costs will also incur in reaching out to them to raise awareness about protecting these ecosystems and sustainably fulfilling their needs.

Money, labour, time and knowledge are needed to restore mangrove ecosystems and to plant more mangrove trees.

“Funds needed for mangrove conservation and restoration can be generated by selling carbon credits generated from these blue carbon ecosystems.

“Carbon credits are bought by corporations to offset their obligations under carbon pricing laws, or to boost their environmental, social, governance (ESG) rating and demonstrate that they contribute to the cause of climate change mitigation and other Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs),” he said.

The general objectives of the research group are to assess the carbon storage potential in Malaysian mangroves, salt marshes, and seagrasses and to help in developing strategic policies for blue carbon to assist government and private organisations in the blue carbon business.