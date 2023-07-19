Vehicle carrying Tiong involved in multiple-vehicle pile-up in PJ, no reports of injuries

KUCHING (July 19): A minivan carrying federal Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture Dato Sri Tiong King Sing was among multiple vehicles involved in an accident at Jalan Professor Khoo Kay Kim in Petaling Jaya, Selangor last night.

A Malay Mail report citing photographs from Sin Chew Daily said a pick-up truck crashed into a white Toyota Alphard, which then rear-ended the minister’s black Toyota Alphard.

Besides the two Toyota minivans, a Toyota sports utility vehicle was also hit in the incident.

The accident occurred at around 7.45pm near Jaya 33 mall.

In a statement, Petaling Jaya district police chief ACP Mohamad Fakhrudin Abdul Hamid said the suspect was asked to pull over for an inspection by patrol officers.

However, the suspect fled the scene, prompting police to give chase.

Police have arrested the pick-up truck driver and are investigating him for refusing to stop for inspection.

No injuries were reported in the accident.

The Borneo Post has reached out to Tiong for comments.