Annkang Water Lab introduces hydrogen-rich water dispensers at Mitraf 27

MIRI (July 20): Annkang Water Lab (EM) Sdn Bhd is introducing its hydrogen-rich water dispensers during the five-day Miri Trade Fair 27 (Mitraf 27) at its booth in Permaisuri Imperial City Mall here.

Hydrogen water or hydrogen-rich water (also called hydrogen-enriched water) simply means normal water that contains dissolved hydrogen gas.

In 2007, a Japanese scientific research team discovered that inhaled hydrogen gas could act as an antioxidant and protect the brain from free radicals.

This sparked the interest in its potential health benefits worldwide and led to some breakthrough research.

“Today, there are over thousands of studies and research that have proven its therapeutic effects and highly recommended by health professionals and doctors. Molecular hydrogen seems like the perfect therapeutic the world has been eagerly searching for and has no negative side effect.

“Why drink hydrogen-rich water? The benefits are astounding,” said company CEO Roger Lim.

He said hydrogen water is rich with antioxidants that help fight free radicals in the body that could lead to cancer or fatal diseases.

It also helps with detoxification, improves immune system, helps with weight loss, slows down premature aging, improves skin beauty and improves quality of life, he added.

Annkang hydrogen-rich water dispensers utilises non-electrolysis system that transforms normal tap water into clean and safe functional hydrogen water instantly using Korea’s No. 1 filtration technology.

During Mitral 27, the company is offering several rent-to-own plans for customers with prices ranging from RM159 to RM179 per month that includes free service every three months.

For further information, call Lim on 016-8691583 or its Miri branch manager Clay Tan on 019-6598988.