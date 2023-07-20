Artificial bonsai making event at Mitraf 27 attracts 10 parent-child teams

MIRI (July 20): The creative artificial bonsai making event which was held on the first day of the Miri Trade Fair 27 (Mitraf 27) has attracted the participation of 10 parent-child teams.

Held by See Hua Marketing Sdn Bhd in cooperation with the Miri Yii Clan Association, the event was held on Wednesday at Permaisuri Imperial City Mall as part of the opening ceremony for the trade fair.

The event, which was not a competition, was opened to members of the Miri Yii Clan Association or members of the public with Yii as surnames, along with their respective children.

During the event, each team used materials like paper and wood, as creatively as possible to create a bonsai tree.

The family-oriented activity was part of Mitraf 27 list of events, and was sponsored by STM Lottery Sdn Bhd (formerly known as Sports Toto Malaysia Sdn Bhd) and Halycon Marketing Sdn Bhd.