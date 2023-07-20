Thursday, July 20
Borneo Post Online
You are at:»»»Cargo ship capsizes near Pulau Burung in Sebuyau, search underway for at least 9 crew members

Cargo ship capsizes near Pulau Burung in Sebuyau, search underway for at least 9 crew members

0
By Jeremy Veno on Sarawak
For the freshest news, join The Borneo Post's Telegram Channel and The Borneo Post on Newswav.

At least nine crew members were believed to be onboard the MV Tung Sung, which capsized near Pulau Burung, Sebuyau today.

KUCHING (July 20): Efforts are underway to locate at least nine crew members of cargo ship MV Tung Sung, which capsized near Pulau Burung in Sebuyau earlier today.

The Malaysia Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) in a message said its KM Kota Kinabalu patrol boat is in the area to conduct a search and rescue (SAR) operation.

“As of 3.20pm, there are still no signs of the victims,” said the message.

Also being mobilised to the scene is the Royal Malaysia Police Air Operations Force.

According to sources, a call was received from the ship’s manager informing MMEA of the incident.

MORE TO COME

Recommended Posts