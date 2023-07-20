Citadel Group eyes Sarawak trusts, digital financing markets

KUCHING (July 20): Wealth advisory firm Citadel Group seeks to tap into Sarawak’s financial industry via its new offices in Kuching and Sibu.

This comes as the group seeks to unlock digital financial instruments to assist high net worth individuals to manage their wealth as well as SMEs to survive and thrive in these challenging times.

According to Citadel Group chairman and group chief executive officer Datuk Jeff S Medina: “We want to be seen as a credible, reliable and sound finance organisation with the applicable licences from the relevant regulators.

“That is one of the missions of the company – to change or transform the paradigm of the markets,” he said during a media networking session with selected media houses in Kuching.

“We strive our very best to ensure that our business models and strategies comply with the guidelines of respective authorities that we are licenced under.”

When asked about the many cases of investors being targetted by financial scams, Jeff cited the importance for investors to do their homework in finding a reputable company with a good track record.

“Nothing beats having a very good track record in ensuring that the investors’ capitals are safeguarded and returns for clients as well,” he affirmed.

“This is based on the company’s effective investment strategies as well as the skills and knowledge of the team behind the structure of these investments.

“Our investments and returns are based on actual businesses, actual assets and that is why we are able to maintain this track record.”

Established in 2019, the group has been focused on growing its business in Peninsular Malaysia and establishing their base in East Malaysia. The group now has offices in Kuching and Sibu, as well as one in Tawau, Sabah.

The Citadel Group comprises Citadel Capital Sdn Bhd, Citadel Trustee Bhd, Citadel Pay Bhd and the Niu Group of Companies, comprising Niu Assets Sdn Bhd,Niu Trading Sdn Bhd, Niu Ventures Sdn Bhd and Niu Micro Services Sdn Bhd.

Citadel’s wealth products and services promote Islamic financing and this has been evident in their previous fund-raising exercises which was used to further expand their e-payment gateway business both locally and into the neighbouring countries in the Asian region.

Jeff also took the opportunity to introduce their representatives from their East Malaysian offices – Alan Ling represented the Sibu office, Dayang Noorazlinah for the Kuching office and Angie Ng from their Kota Kinabalu office.

The respective representatives had been with Citadel Group and servicing their individual markets in Sarawak and Sabah respectively.

To date, the Borneo market has garnered a significant clientele base and has made inroads into the Sabah and Sarawak market.

“At Citadel, we are committed to providing financial services that are accessible, affordable, and sustainable.

“It is our belief that everyone should have the opportunity to benefit from financial services, regardless of their income or location.

“This is one way we can help the Borneo region as well as those in need to not just sustain their businesses during this economic recovery period, but also be competitive in the future,” Jeff concluded.