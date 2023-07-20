DAP Sabah not conspiring to overthrow PM – Phoong

KOTA KINABALU (July 20): Sabah Democratic Action Party (DAP) secretary Phoong Jin Zhe has dismissed Sabah Progressive Party’s (SAPP) claims that the party is conspiring to overthrow Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

On July 18, SAPP vice president Gee Tien Siong through a statement had accused Sabah DAP of plotting to topple Anwar due to its insistence of continuing its lawsuit regarding the ‘Sabah 40 percent revenue’, which was filed against the Fed­eral Gov­ern­ment and Sabah Gov­ern­ment in June 2022.

Gee had claimed that Sabah DAP’s insistence to pursue the lawsuit not only shows its distrust to the State government but also its Federal counterpart which is helmed by Anwar.

Phoong, in response to Gee, explained that the legal process has to continue as no final decision has been made, and they are taking all aspects into consideration, including holding dialogues and discussions with the Federal government.

The Luyang assemblyman further explained that Sabah DAP cannot drop the lawsuit now even if they wanted to as the process is still ongoing, adding that they have not carried out a formal discussion on the matter.

“To be honest, I do not feel the need to entertain him as he just being a ‘batu api’ or instigator. We know what we are doing.

“Let us just wait and see (regarding the lawsuit). We are not in a hurry,” he said this when launching the Platinum Business Awards 2023 Sabah Roadshow at a hotel here on Thursday.

Gee, in the same statement, had also quoted Sabah DAP’s Kota Kinabalu Member of Parliament (MP) Chan Foon Hing, who in an interview had seemingly expressed his fear that Sabah might be taking too much in relation to other States regarding the 40 percent rights.

Judging from the above matters, Gee said DAP leaders are fundamentally inconsistent in the matter, and he claims that they are continuing with the lawsuit not because they are sincerely fighting for Sabah’s interests but rather seem to be conspiring against Anwar.

Phoong, who is also State Industrial Development and Entrepreneurship Minister, said Gee is bringing up an old issue which had previously circulated during the previous state elections and campaigns.

“Chan had won fair and square in the elections. Gee is just cooking fried rice using old ingredients,” he said, and reiterated that he will not play into the SAPP vice president’s political game.

Also present were SME Malaysia president Ding Hong Sing, MIDE deputy permanent secretary Benedict Bisoni, Platinum Business Awards 2023 chairwoman Datuk Ada Poon and SME Sabah president Datuk Prof Foo Ngee Kee.