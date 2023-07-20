Dr Annuar: Don’t allow cooperation among communities to be undermined, destroyed by self-interest

SIBU (July 20): Cooperation among communities is crucial in a multicultural, multireligious, and tradition-rich society, said Datuk Dr Annuar Rapaee.

The Deputy Minister of Education, Innovation, and Talent Development I pointed out that the Malay and Melanau communities were the first to establish and inhabit the town of Sibu.

“For centuries, we have been working together, and we cannot break this cooperation due to personal interests.

“I want to remind the Malay and Melanau communities that this cooperation is particularly important as they are minority communities in Sibu.

“But we can collaborate and extend this cooperation to the Iban and Chinese communities in Sibu as well.

“This cooperation must not be undermined, politicised, or destroyed by self-interested parties,” he emphasised when opening the Malay Melanau Pavilion for the Borneo Cultural Festival (BCF) 2023 held at Dataran Tun Tuanku Bujang on Wednesday night.

The Nangka assemblyman commended the best-ever response from the people to this year’s BCF.

“I want to congratulate the entire community of Sibu for their support and participation in this programme.

“It demonstrates the unity and strong cooperation among different races and ethnicities in our town.

“Hence, BCF is the perfect platform to showcase the cooperation among various communities of different races and religions in Sibu.

“I hope that the people of Sibu will continue to uphold what we have preserved all this while,” he said.

He urged Sarawakians to maintain a harmonious atmosphere and support any efforts made in the interest of inter-community cooperation.

“The other side of our country is facing prolonged issues leading to divisions among races, communities, and religions, resulting in the use of offensive and uncivilised language.

“I plead with our community in Sarawak not to follow the same path,” he added.

Among those present were the Sibu Municipal Council chairman Clarence Ting, deputy chairman Mohammed Abdullah Izkandar Roseley, and Malay Melanau Pavilion chairman Councillor Raden Khairulzaman Raden Bustari.