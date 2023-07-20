Hajiji: Give me stronger support in state election

KOTA KINABALU (July 20): Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji Noor has called on Sabahans to remain united and support the government of the day.

Hajiji said that the current ruling coalition government in Sabah, Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS), has the determination to bring progress for the sake of the people and the state.

He stated that the support given by the people in the previous election needs to be strengthened and amplified in order to obtain a larger mandate in the next state election (PRN).

“I truly appreciate the strong support from the people thus far, but I want even stronger support in the future, in the upcoming PRN,” he said when officiating at the Parti Gagasan Rakyat Sabah (Gagasan Rakyat) Baru-Baru District Voting Centre (PDM) joint meeting in Tuaran yesterday.

During the event, 150 former Parti Warisan (Warisan) members led by former Wira Warisan Tuaran deputy chief Abdul Salim Nurbaya expressed their support for Gagasan Rakyat and applied to join the party.

Hajiji, who is also Gagasan Rakyat president, said he wants to see the people’s support for the government continue to grow stronger starting from PDM or grassroots level.

He explained that gatherings held with the people, such as the Gagasan Rakyat branch meeting, reflect the hope of continued support for the government.

“Therefore, when there are gatherings like this evening, it symbolises my hope that we unite in supporting GRS and Gagasan Rakyat. We must stand on solid ground by supporting the government.

“I appreciate the support of Sulaman folks for me, especially now as the Chief Minister. I urge everyone to have faith in supporting the government. Therefore, I am asking the people, regardless of ethnicity or religion, to unite and support the current government,” said Hajiji, who is also Sulaman assemblyman.

“Next time during the state election, do not invite Opposition leaders anymore because the Chief Minister of Sabah is here to represent the people,” he said.

He pointed out that although the state election is about two years away, early preparations to increase the people’s support for Gagasan Rakyat and GRS need to be implemented now.

He added that this effort is important given the possibility that the state election may be held earlier, subject to the current political situation in Sabah.

Meanwhile, Hajiji said that many efforts have been carried out in Kampung Baru-Baru to enhance the comfort of its residents, particularly in terms of infrastructure.

He stated that in addition to paved roads and electricity supply, efforts are also being made to provide water supply through a tube well system as an alternative source.

He clarified that all of these can be achieved if the people continue to unite and support the leadership of the existing government to carry out reform and development.

“If we unite, we will make progress and soon the Pan Borneo road will be built through Kampung Baru-Baru from Serusop to Pituru, Kota Belud,” he said.