Loke: No need for senior citizens to undergo eye, medical tests to renew their driver’s licence next year

KUCHING (July 20): Federal Minister of Transport Anthony Loke said there is no requirement at the moment for those above 65 years old to undergo eye tests and medical evaluation to renew their driver’s licence in 2024.

He was responding to a message which is circulating on WhatsApp claiming that senior citizens would need to undergo such checks to renew their driver’s licence next year.

“No such requirements by the JPJ (Road Transport Department),” said Loke in a text message to The Borneo Post.

In the viralled message, it was explained in detail on how to extend the validity of a driver’s licence at the ‘Warga Emas’ counter at the JPJ office.

It is believed that the message is to remind anyone above 65 years old to quickly extend their driver’s licence now instead of waiting for next year when the ‘new requirements’ of medical checks kick in.

The message also explained the payment details and which counter to visit at the JPJ office to complete the extension validity of a driver’s licence.