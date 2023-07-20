Lukanisman: Health Ministry to address Sarikei’s dilapidated, outdated healthcare facilities

SARIKEI (July 20): Several healthcare facilities in Sarikei health clinics and Sarikei Hospital are now in a dilapidated state and outdated, Deputy Health Minister Lukanisman Awang Sauni said.

He stated that this issue would be given attention and efforts will be made to bring in new equipment for these clinics and hospital as soon as possible.

“During our visit today, we found several issues that need immediate attention, especially concerning the outdated and dilapidated medical equipment, particularly in the maternity ward, especially the somewhat worn-out ultrasound machines, but they are still functioning.

“Additionally, at Sarikei Health Clinic, we found that parking facilities are a concern, and we will carry out interim work to develop a parking lot at the site of the old Sarikei Hospital.

“Through this monitoring and visit, we also recognised the overall needs to establish several new health clinics in Bintulu, Mukah and Sarikei to ensure that these healthcare services have proper facilities while meeting the demand of the growing population,” he said.

He was on a working visit to Sarikei Health Clinic and Sarikei Hospital today.

At the same time, Lukanisman also mentioned that they had identified certain issues, particularly the shortage of medical officers.

He mentioned that there are currently 2,742 medical officer positions in Sarawak, with 1,581 being permanent appointments and 1,161 contract appointments.

“Out of these numbers, there are 1,180 vacant positions that still need to be filled, including the shortage of specialists in hospitals and health clinics.

“Furthermore, the shortage of nursing staff has also been raised, and we will bring these matters to the highest level for immediate and fast resolution.

“Among other issues identified are constraints in medical equipment in healthcare facilities, such as haemodialysis machines, ambulance vehicles, medical staff quarters, especially in rural areas that are in poor condition, and several medical equipment for obstetrics and gynaecology (O&G) treatment,” Lukanisman added.

Lukanisman and his delegation are conducting a series of working visits to Sarawak from July 17 to July 21, covering Bintulu, Mukah, Sarikei, and Sibu regions, including 11 health clinics and four hospitals.

Also present during the visit were Deputy Minister of Natural Resources, Environment and Climate Change Dato Sri Huang Tiong Sii; Member of Parliament for Tanjung Manis, Ir Yusuf Abdul Wahab; director of Sarawak State Health Department, Dr Ooi Choo Huck; deputy director of Sarawak State Health Department (Public Health), Dr Veroncia Lugah; deputy director of Sarawak State Health Department (Medical), Dr Azlee Ayub; and deputy director of Sarawak State Health Department (Dental), Dr Aminuddin Mohd Natar.