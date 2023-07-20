Malaysian Armed Forces: More posts, aggressive patrols to combat smuggling, illegal immigrants in Tawau

TAWAU (July 20): Additional control posts of the Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF) in the interior near the border and aggressive patrols can help to combat smuggling as well as the entry of illegal immigrants in this district.

Fifth Brigade Headquarters chief of staff, Lt Colonel Mohd Roslaini Bujang said at the moment there are two additional control posts operating at the Malaysia-Indonesia border near Berantian and Felda Selatan in Kalabakan which act as border control.

“With these posts, smuggling or the landing of illegal immigrants have decreased.

“MAF sees the need to increase the number of control posts in the country’s border area with Indonesia to ensure that criminal activities are more effectively curbed,” he said here today.

He said when representing 5th Brigade commander, Brig Gen Mohd Sobirin Mohd Yusof at the opening of the Coordinated Patrol (PATKOR) Series 1/2023 of the Fifth Malaysian Infantry Brigade-KOREM 092/ Maharajalila at Pos Serudung, Kampung Serudung Laut here today.

“We will continue to work with the Indonesian security forces to prevent or reduce criminal activities and border violations through joint patrolling activities like this,” he added.

Meanwhile, he said the Coordinated Patrol (PATKOR) is the best platform to strengthen the spirit of togetherness of the security forces towards ensuring that the border between the two countries is safe and secure.

PATKOR Series 1/2023, which was accompanied by two officers and 32 Malaysian and Indonesian military personnel, started at Post Serudung Laut, Malaysia and will end at Post Simanggaris, Indonesia through four checkpoints over a distance of 22.3 kilometres. – Bernama