Massive search operation continues for 4 fishermen missing after boats capsize off Miri waters

MIRI (July 20): A massive search and rescue (SAR) operation for four fishermen, who went missing after their boats capsized off Miri waters yesterday, continued this morning, covering an area of 184.47 nautical miles.

In a statement, the Miri Civil Defence Force (APM) said that various assets belonging to several agencies, including one Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) helicopter, have been deployed on the second day of the SAR.

“The SAR operation invoves APM, Marine police, Bomba, as well as the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA).

“Assets have been deployed, both sea and aerial assets, until all victims are found,” said the statement.

The missing victims has been identified as Masni Jana (60), Zaidi Jana (43), Annuar Amin (54), and Junaidi Jamin (70).

Masni was on a boat with two other fishermen Mohd Firdaus Mustaqim Rol, 35, and Mohammad Azrul Abdullah, 20.

Both Mohd Firdaus Mustaqim and Mohammad Azrul were rescued by other fishermen at 8.6 nautical miles off Kuala Bakam yesterday.

Meanwhile, Zaidi, Annuar, and Junaidi who were on the other boat, are all still missing.

The two boats departed a jetty in Pulau Melayu on July 18 at 8.30am and were supposed to return on July 19 at 7am.

“However, both boats as of yesterday, still failed to return,” said the statement.

In its earlier report, APM said both boats were struck by strong waves, which caused them to capsize.