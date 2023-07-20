Mayor: Mitraf 27 valuable marketing platform for Miri

MIRI (July 20): The Miri Trade Fair (Mitraf) has over the years helped boost retail trade and promote Miri as a shopping tourism destination in northern Sarawak, said Miri mayor Adam Yii.

The trade fair, he said, has created positive impacts on the local business industry and promoted the growth in foreign tourist arrivals.

“This event has been receiving strong support from local consumers and entrepreneurs, as well as from Brunei tourists,” the Pujut assemblyman said at the launching of Mitraf 27 at Permaisuri Imperial City Mall here yesterday.

“It is hoped that this large-scale trade fair which coincides with this year’s Sarawak Day celebration on July 22 can bring all Sarawakians together to come and support the event.

“The hosting of a physical trade fair requires hard work and careful planning, and such business platform is still relevant today, despite the rapid growth in the digital economy,” he said.

Organised by See Hua Marketing Sdn Bhd, the five-day Mitraf 27 runs from July 19 to July 23, with over 80 participating vendors.

Throughout the fair, visitors will be entertained with singing and dance performances, and also cooking demonstrations.

The highlights for Sarawak Day (July 22), meanwhile, include children’s colouring contest, Sudoku competition and ‘Eating Challenge’, whereas lucky draw sessions will conclude the event on July 23.

Present at the event were Miri Chinese Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCCI) chairman Ling Chiong Sing; Boulevard Group of Shopping Malls executive director Derek Ling; STM Lottery Sdn Bhd assistant regional manager Henry Liew; Kaledi Sdn Bhd senior executive Constance Chong, Borneo MA Smart Vendors Sdn Bhd chairman Major Alexander Kadir Dato and See Hua Marketing Miri branch manager Nicky Chua.