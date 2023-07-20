Medical association tells 200 doctors to accept Sarawak posting

KUCHING (July 20): Malaysia Medical Association (MMA) president Dr Muruga Raj Rajathurai urged contract doctors who have been given Sarawak posting to accept the offer.

MMA would like to remind these doctors that as civil servants, there are rules and regulations in their appointment that they have a duty and responsibility to adhere to.

“Should any doctor reject the offer, he or she must send in an appeal with a valid reason. The doctor, however, should first accept the post and report for duty,” said Dr Muruga in a statement today.

“MMA could not agree more that Sarawak is in need of more doctors.

“However, MMA urges the Ministry of Health (MoH) to also give due consideration to the appeals made by doctors with valid reasons for not accepting the post.

Dr Muruga said this in response to media reports on July 18, about the 200 medical doctors who refused to serve in Sarawak.

“For the 200 doctors, the rejection rate of 25 per cent is considered high, however, MMA views the other 75 per cent (600 doctors) accepting their posts as encouraging news.

“MMA takes note of these efforts by MoH and the Public Service Department in creating these posts and welcomes the move,” said Dr Muruga.