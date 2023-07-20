Mitraf 27: Sample local delights at KTL Delicious booth

MIRI (July 20): KTL Delicious Sdn Bhd, the manufacturer of authentic ready-made pastes under the Sinang Food brand, is having a food sale at its booth in Permaisuri Imperial City Mall, here.

It is in conjunction with the five-day Miri Trade Fair (Mitraf) 27 which kicked off yesterday and runs until July 23.

The food sales feature local delicacies such as Kelupis Masak Merah Bario, Kelupis Masak Hitam Bario, Kelupis Tahai, Kelupis Buttermilk Bario and Kelupis Rendang Bario.

Visitors to the booth can also purchase the company’s ready-made pastes including Sinang Original Sambal Tahai, Sinang Masak Hitam Paste, Sinang Sambal Nasi Lemak, Sinang Rendang Paste, Sinang Masak Merah Paste, Sinang Mee Jawa Paste, Sinang Buttermilk Sauce, Sinang Korean Sauce, and Annie Buttermilk Sauce.

All of the company’s pastes are made with 100 per cent natural ingredients and are free from added preservatives, making them safe and healthy for all consumers to enjoy.

KTL Delicious will also stage a cooking demonstration using Sinang Food pastes tomorrow (July 21) from 11am to 1pm, and are inviting all cooking enthusiasts to attend.