Over 1,000 attend Sarawak Day prayer service at the Christian Ecumenical Worship Centre Kuching

KUCHING (July 20): More than a thousand people congregated at the Association of Churches Sarawak’s (ACS) Christian Ecumenical Worship Centre here tonight for a prayer service in conjunction with the 60th Sarawak Independence anniversary.

The Sarawak Day falls on July 22.

Among members of the congregation were were Sarawak Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas, Public Health, Housing and Local Government Minister Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian, Deputy Minister of Labour, Immigration and Project Monitoring Dato Gerawat Gala, Deputy Minister of Transport Datuk Henry Harry Jinep and, Deputy Minister of Utility and Telecommunication Datuk Liwan Lagang.

Other VIPs present were Kota Sentosa assemblyman Wilfred Yap, Unit for Other Religions (Unifor) director Datu Jack Aman and State Immigration and Labour Unit director Richard Lon and ACS key officers including Archbishop Most Rev Datuk Simon Poh, Bishop Nelson Ugas and Ambrose Linang as well as event organising chairman Pastor Chan Tin Loi.

Themed “Abound in Hope”, the prayer service started with a praise and worship session.

A combined choir headed by Eugene Suboh led the congregational singing of hymns throughout the service, while the mini ensemble was led by Paka Siam and Edmund Dais.

The host church is the Seventh-day Adventist Church.

Seventh-day Adventist Mission Sarawak Pastor Semilee Tajau shared the reflection on the theme during the prayer service.

Nelson who is the Assistant Bishop of the Anglican Church in Sarawak and Brunei was given the honour to recite the opening prayer while Poh of the Kuching Catholic Church led the blessing with all heads of churches at the end of the service.