PBDS takes up ‘Rebuild, Reclaim and Reconquer’ slogan to rebuild its strength

SIBU (July 20): Parti Bansa Dayak Sarawak (PBDS) is now strategising to rebuild its strength based on the slogan ‘Rebuild, Reclaim, and Reconquer’, said its president Major (Rtd) Moses Ripai.

“I have not been the president for three months yet, but I believe that all the supreme council members are also finding ways to bring PBDS back to its glory days,” he said in a statement issued after PBDS Kapit protem committee meeting on Tuesday.

During the meeting, he said they successfully established the pro tem committees for Bukit Goram, Pelagus, and Katibas.

PBDS Lanang, PBDS Lubok Antu, and PBDS Bintulu successfully held their pro tem committee meetings earlier.

“We are also planning to set up PBDS pro tem committees for Puncak Borneo, Mas Gading, Kanowit, Hulu Rajang, and Julau,” he added.

Earlier, Moses said unity in politics through PBDS is the best way for the Dayak community to face changes in the political situation in the country today.

He said Dayak politics is divided due to party leaders jumping to other parties.

“We should learn from past experiences, how the disunity of our community in politics will only benefit some people to divide and rule us.

“If we fail to be united, our politics will vanish.

“As for the current political development at the federal level, we can see the cooperation between Pakatan Harapan (PH) and Barisan Nasional (BN) despite being foes for decades.

“So why can’t the Dayaks be united?” he asked.