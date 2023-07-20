Penan man feared drowned after boat capsized in Sg Apoh Baram

MIRI (July 20): The search and rescue (SAR) operation for a Penan man, who is feared drowned in a boat tragedy near Long Kawa, in Sungai Apoh Baram continues today, despite rising water level and dangerous rapids due to heavy rain on Wednesday’s night.

The victim is identified as 67-year-old Jangin Luwau.

Marudi Fire and Rescue (Bomba) station in a statement said that three SAR teams comprising of Bomba personnel and the local community from nearby villages were involved in the operation.

“On the second day of operation yesterday (July 19), the team scoured an area between eight to 10-kilometre radius from where their boat capsized.

“However, there have been no new leads. The SAR was postponed at 5.30pm due to darkness and strong currents,” it said.

On Monday (July 17), Jangin, who is a person with disability (PwD) was travelling with five others from Long Bedian to their village of Ba Selulong – a Penan settlement in upper Baram – when the incident occurred at around 5.30pm.

There were six people onboard the boat who were on their way back to their village after receiving medical treatment at Long Bedian clinic and buying rations at the nearby Long Bedian bazaar.

The other, including two women, managed to swim to safety.