Lee: Dance, performing arts courses give creative talents the edge

MIRI (July 20): The local performing arts and creative industry players should embrace the opportunities to upskill and expand their talents, said Transport Minister Datuk Sri Lee Kim Shin.

“There are several dance troupes in Miri which specialise in different dance disciplines such as cultural dance, contemporary dance and many others.

“By attending dance courses, this will enable the dancers to improve their techniques and professional appearance, as well as enhance their creativity in producing innovative and interesting choreography.

Lee said this in an interview after presenting the Minor Rural Project (MRP) grant to Unity Dance Academy at Jalan Pujut Padang Kerbau here yesterday.

On the MRP recipient, the Senadin assemblyman said he was pleased to see how the dance group that was first established in 2016 has grown into a dance academy that has attained recognitions at both national and international events.

“They brought pride to the city by bringing back gold medals through competitions in China, Singapore, and in a recent dance competition in Kuching last year,” he said.

For this year’s upcoming dance competitions, Lee said he was informed that the academy will be sending its two teams to an international-level dance competition in Singapore from July 28-31 and to another national-level competition in Kuching from Aug 28-31.

Also present were the Sarawak United People Party (SUPP) Senadin secretary Councillor Jeffery Phang and academy principal Teresa Lee.