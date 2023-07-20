Sibu storekeeper duped of RM101,200 by scam investment scheme advertised on Facebook

SIBU (July 20): A 25-year-old storekeeper here lost RM101,200 after falling victim to a non-existent investment scheme.

Sarawak police commissioner Datuk Mohd Azman Ahmad Sapri said in a statement the man learnt of the scheme through an advertisement on Facebook on May 30.

He said the victim called the number on WhatsApp and was told how to invest with the promise of large profits according to the value of investment made.

Mohd Azman said the victim was also instructed to download the `PSLUS’ application via the Google Play Store to enable him to ‘invest’.

“The victim then made a total of 11 transactions amounting to RM101,200 to six different bank accounts from June 2023 till the beginning of July 2023,” he revealed.

He said the victim only realised he had been deceived after he failed to receive the promised investment profits.

This led him to lodge a police report on July 19.

Mohd Azman said the case is being investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code for cheating.

He advised the public to only invest using platforms registered with Bank Negara Malaysia and the Securities Commission Malaysia.

He also told the public to get financial advice from a registered agent and never to clink on links or download android packages from unknown persons.

“Do not be easily duped in an investment that offers huge profits in a short period of time,” he stressed.

The public can check unapproved or unauthorised companies and websites at www.bnm.gov.my or www.sc.com.my.

For more advice, call the National Scam Response Centre on 997 or the CCID Scam Response Centre on 03-28101559 or 03-26101599.