Sim slams ‘totally unacceptable’ power supply rationing in Sabah, blames federal commission’s poor planning

KOTA KINABALU (July 20): The ongoing power supply rationing in Sabah is a reflection of very poor planning of power supply by the federal Energy Commission and Sabah Electricity Sdn Bhd (SESB) in the past, said Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) central vice president Sim Fui.

He said after 60 years of independence, Sabah only has 1,080MW of power supply for the entire state while Peninsular Malaysia has 25,962MW and Sarawak has 5,996MW.

The party’s public complaints bureau chief added the shortage of power in Sabah is exacerbated by the shutdown of the Tenom Pangi dam and reduced capacity of some other independent power plants due to technical problems.

“In June 2023, Sabah’s electricity demand hit 1,080MW, resulting in power shortages and required power rationing across the state.

“This is totally unacceptable, as electricity supply is the most basic necessity for daily living.

“The Energy Commission did not plan for any power supply reserve at all, with no foresight on the power demand in Sabah,” he said in a statement today.

Sim said the signing of the power supply agreement with SK Nexilis on Monday was very good news for the industry in Sabah.

However, the concern now is whether SESB has sufficient power supply going forward.

Sim said not forgetting there is another RM2 billion Kibing Solar glass factory completing this year and ESteel’s coming RM19 billion investment in Sipitang.

“Did the Energy Commission and SESB anticipate the coming huge demand from electric vehicles such as Tesla, BYD, etc in Sabah?

“What is the power generation plan for Sabah in the next five years? Can the Energy Commission and SESB share with Sabahans what their plans are to ensure sufficient power generation for the future?

“Are the Energy Commission and SESB aware that there are many potential investments in Sabah in the pipeline?

“The Energy Commission must not repeat the same mistakes of the past and only frantically seek a solution when a crisis comes, like what is happening now,” he stressed.

Sim also questioned why the Energy Commission and SESB did not approve investors who were and are ready to invest in Green Energy such as solar and biogas.

He also asked why Sabah was not given more approvals for large scale solar power projects compared to Peninsular Malaysia.

“There are more than 130 palm oil mills in Sabah that could easily invest in biogas green energy to supply the SESB grid, with the potential of more than 260MW at 2MW per palm oil mill.

“Not forgetting the potential carbon credit revenue for the state. Did the Energy Commission and SESB consider this?”

He said the LDP is glad the Sabah government led by Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor managed to take back the power generation approval authority from Putrajaya under the Energy Commission Sabah (ECoS).

Sim opined ECos would a much better job than the federal Energy Commission.

“We must also ensure future power generation in Sabah gives more priority to green energy such as solar, mini hydro, biogas, to comply with Global Net Zero Carbon and Environmental Sustainability (ESG) requirements. Forget about diesel and coal, please,” he added.