Sri Aman cops classify case of body found in burning car as sudden death

KUCHING (July 20): Sri Aman police have classified the case of a body found in a burning car at Kampung Nanga San, Jalan Sri Aman-Lubok Antu yesterday as sudden death.

In a statement, Sri Aman police chief DSP Mathew Manggie said the deceased has been identified as a 76-year-old man.

“We have also identified the car to be a Daihatsu model with the licence plate QKF4336,” said Mathew.

He added the body was found in the front passenger seat.

Mathew called on the public to refrain from speculating or spreading fake news on the case to avoid causing others distress.

Those with any information on the case are requested to contact investigating officer ASP Leonard Mallaca on 019-7509390.

Yesterday, firefighters tasked with putting out a car fire at Kampung Nanga San made the gruesome discovery of a body in the vehicle around 10am.

The body was later transported by police to Sri Aman Hospital for further action.