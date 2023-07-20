Unity crucial for prosperity in culturally diverse Sarawak, says academic

BINTULU (July 20): Unity is at the core of prosperity in a culturally diverse region like Sarawak, said associate professor Dr Mohamad Maulana Magiman.

He said Sarawak is no stranger to this concept, being the home to 31 ethnic groups; each with its own language and culture.

“At the core of prosperity is the concept of togetherness which is integral to unity,” said the dean of Faculty of Humanities, Management and Science of Universiti Putra Malaysia Bintulu campus on the significance of Sarawak’s 60 years anniversary of independence.

He said it was a moment of pride for Sarawakians when July 22 was announced as Sarawak Day in 2016 by the late Pehin Sri Tan Sri Datuk Patinggi Adenan Satem, Sarawak’s fifth chief minister.

The declaration aimed to commemorate the struggle and sacrifices of the older generation towards Sarawak’s independence, he added.

What makes Sarawak unique is the practice of togetherness among the community that is culturally diverse, he added.

For example, he said in a Melanau family- the family members could be practising Christianity, Islam and paganism.

However, he shared due to the concept of ‘Palei’ which is part of the Melanau customs and traditions – the core family and the family members who are practising various faiths and beliefs can still live in harmony and this is quite unusual for those in peninsula states.

He said this is also observed in the celebration of various festivals by each ethnic.

Citing the Kadayan community’s celebration of ‘Makan Tahun’ festival as an example, he said the annual harvest festival celebration includes the whole community regardless of various faiths and religions practised by its community members.

He said this however would not be possible if a country or a region is in chaos.

He also shared on the lives of the Penan Sauk community in Ulu Jelalong and its ‘Pakan’ ceremony which is a ritual offering for protection, and blessings that is intended to unite the specific community as one.

“The unique thing is that they (Penan Sauk community) can share this Pakan ceremony with other communities due to the harmony shared among various communities regardless of cultural practices and religion,” he said.

The celebrating of various cultural festivals by everyone in Sarawak is evidence of its unity that is crucial for future progress, he said.