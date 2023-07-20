Warisan pursues lawsuit against assemblymen for breach of contract

KOTA KINABALU (July 20): Parti Warisan (Warisan) is preparing a lawsuit for breach of contract against 10 of the assemblymen who left the party and will leave it to the wisdom of the court to decide on their case.

Party President Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal said the suit will be filed after thoroughly studying the grounds of judgement made by the Kuala Lumpur High Court against Datuk Zuraida Kamaruddin who was ordered to pay RM10 million for breaching an election bond with PKR after she defected from the party in 2020.

As for the Sebatik Assemblyman’s case that was decided in June last year, Parti Warisan has filed an appeal to review the High Court’s decision which rejected the party’s bid to declare the seat vacant following the incumbent Hassan Amir Gani’s defection, Shafie said in a statement on Thursday.

Before contesting in the 2020 Sabah State Election, the 10 assemblymen had agreed on contract to vacate their seats in the event that they leave the party after winning.

“These assemblymen breached their contract with Parti Warisan the moment they left the party. The defectors should also be liable to pay the cost incurred by Parti Warisan for financing them as candidates and their campaigns.

“Malaysia has a democratic system of law and in a democracy, the judiciary stands impartial and objective,” said Shafie.

Warisan, he said, upholds that principle and therefore has decided to allow the court to decide on the matter.

“These assemblymen were elected by the people in a democratic process and their case should be judged democratically. The fact remains they won on a Parti Warisan ticket and were elected by voters who chose Parti Warisan and not any other party. Their act of hopping to another party is undemocratic and a clear indication of having betrayed the people’s trust,” he stressed.

Other than Hassan Gani, the other defectors are Datuk Dr Yusof Yacob (Sindumin), Datuk Mohamaddin Ketapi (Segama), Datuk Peter Anthony (Melalap), Datuk Juil Nuatim (Limbahau), Rina Jainal (Kukusan), Datuk Awang Ahmad Sah Sahari (Petagas), Norazlina Arif (Kunak), Mohammad Mohamarin (Banggi), Ben Chong (Tanjung Kapor) and George Hiew (Karamunting).