Welfare Dept: Man found lying on road near supermarket in Miri rescued

MIRI (July 20): An elderly disabled man who was found lying on the road near a supermarket in the city centre here has been rescued and is currently undergoing treatment at Miri Hospital

A spokesperson from the Welfare Department (JKM) said today based on their early investigation the 58-year-old man is originally from here.

“We have received a report on this case. Now he is in the hospital. He will be sent to a JKM institution tomorrow,” he said.

According to him, the man will receive care and protection when he is temporarily placed in the institution.

He added that JKM will also launch a thorough investigation on the matter.

The photo of the elderly man went viral on Wednesday and was shared by social media users here.