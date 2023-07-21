Activist lawyer Siti Kasim says suspected ‘bomb’ found under her car

KUALA LUMPUR (July 21): Lawyer and activist Siti Kasim today announced on Facebook an alleged threat against her life via a suspected “bomb” like object attached under her car.

In a video streamed live on her Facebook account from around 1.05pm, Siti said she had sent her car this morning to a workshop to be serviced, only to be informed that there was an object attached under her car.

In the video, Siti said the object was obscured from sight as it was behind one of the car’s tyres, describing it as being plastic bottles with wires inside that “looks like a bomb”, adding that it was “hooked” underneath her car.

“I think this is really crazy, that this attempt on my life is really happening,” she said in the video, saying she was “insignificant”, a “nobody” and just an “activist”.

While saying she was shocked, angry and scared, Siti however said that it would not deter her from speaking up as an activist.

In the video, she said she had called the police at around 1pm to inform them of the possible bomb threat.

n another video posted at 1.41pm on Facebook, Siti provided updates where the public was asked to leave the workshop.

In a subsequent video also streamed on Facebook from 2.47pm onwards, Siti said that a bomb squad was present at the scene while her car was still inside the workshop. – Malay Mail

