Anwar: Vietnam wants to build greater bilateral ties with Malaysia

HANOI (July 21): Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said the Vietnamese government has indicated its intentions to boost bilateral ties to the highest level.

Anwar said the Vietnamese government looked up to Malaysia and viewed the country as an important strategic partner.

“In that sense, the Vietnamese president has expressed his intention to accept the invitation from the Yang di-Pertuan Agong to visit Malaysia and he also extended an invitation to His Majesty to visit Vietnam,” he said at a press conference with Malaysian media at the end of his visit to Vietnam before departing for Kuala Lumpur.

He also mentioned that discussions held with the Vietnamese leadership throughout his visit centred around cyber security and border controls of both countries.

The prime minister also said that he had brought up the issue of incursions into Malaysian waters by Vietnamese fishermen and that Vietnam had provided its commitment to resolve the matter with the cooperation of the Vietnamese and Malaysian navies.

“We also encourage Malaysian companies to invest and develop the halal industry there, which is of prime importance to Vietnam and will benefit the people,” he said.

Anwar also expressed his hope that companies involved in the halal industry in Malaysia could help Vietnamese companies to develop and build the industry there.

He also said in his capacity as Finance Minister that policies and detailed programmes to encourage domestic and foreign investment in the country would be announced on Monday after the National Investment Council meeting. — Bernama